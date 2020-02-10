Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.69 Million

Brokerages expect Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to post $29.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.08 million and the lowest is $29.30 million. Whitestone REIT reported sales of $29.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full-year sales of $118.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $119.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $121.24 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $123.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whitestone REIT.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.