William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Exponent in a report issued on Friday, February 7th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXPO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti upped their target price on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of EXPO opened at $78.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.38. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Exponent by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exponent by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 4.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its position in Exponent by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 288,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $592,465.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $439,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,793. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.