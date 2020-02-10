William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABIOMED in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABMD. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $186.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. ABIOMED has a 1 year low of $155.02 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

