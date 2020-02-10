William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Curo Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Curo Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

CURO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Curo Group stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. Curo Group has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.43.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

In other news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,696.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175. 44.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Curo Group in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

