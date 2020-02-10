William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $75.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $66.08 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the third quarter worth approximately $6,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $600,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

