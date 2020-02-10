William Blair Comments on CoreSite Realty Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

COR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $112.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.13. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

