William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $76.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

