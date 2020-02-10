William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenable in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). William Blair also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tenable has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.57.

In other news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,671.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $34,620.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,498 shares in the company, valued at $39,838,589.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 333.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

