William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,487 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

