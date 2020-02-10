William Blair Weighs in on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) – William Blair increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMY. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

NYSE BMY opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,084,000 after buying an additional 1,992,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,852,000 after buying an additional 1,643,409 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

