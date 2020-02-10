William Blair Weighs in on Markel Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Markel in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $13.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $12.96. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $12.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $9.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $8.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $15.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $13.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $10.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $50.00 EPS.

Get Markel alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,303.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,310.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 502 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,152.56, for a total value of $578,585.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,171,830.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,402 shares of company stock worth $2,732,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Markel by 874.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.