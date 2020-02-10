William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 231 ($3.04).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered William Hill to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on William Hill from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of WMH opened at GBX 178.30 ($2.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.98. William Hill has a twelve month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

