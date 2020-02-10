Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $216.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $210.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.16. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $160.97 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

