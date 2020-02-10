Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.33.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $210.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $160.97 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.38 and its 200 day moving average is $196.16.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.