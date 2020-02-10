Winco Price Tops $0.0022 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Winco token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex. Winco has a market cap of $1.08 million and $1.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Winco has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00370726 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012492 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001591 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Winco Token Profile

Winco is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. The official website for Winco is winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto. Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io.

Buying and Selling Winco

Winco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

