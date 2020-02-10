Winding Tree (LIF) Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last Week

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $1,709.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.16 or 0.03479232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00248855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00135643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,559,227 tokens. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

