Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 57.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $94.72 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.37, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.