WINk Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, WINk has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $23.53 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

