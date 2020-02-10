Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of WGO opened at $57.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.60. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

In other news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

