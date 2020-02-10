WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 216 ($2.84).

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRW shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

WM Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 180.90 ($2.38) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24).

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

