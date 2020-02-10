Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,044 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.50% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $36,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth $55,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,581,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,057,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,229,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.30. 2,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,642. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $88.78 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

