Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WKP. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,132 ($14.89).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 1,241 ($16.32) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,258 ($16.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,193.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,026.26.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total value of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

