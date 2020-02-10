WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. WP Carey accounts for 2.7% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in WP Carey by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $72.51 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.99%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

