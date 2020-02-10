Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Bought by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wyndham Destinations worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth $30,699,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 82.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth $406,681,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of WYND stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 477,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.