Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Insider Christopher Paul Williams Buys 1,400 Shares

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) insider Christopher Paul Williams acquired 1,400 shares of Wynnstay Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £8,330 ($10,957.64).

Shares of WSP remained flat at $GBX 595 ($7.83) during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 597.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 million and a P/E ratio of 6.71. Wynnstay Properties Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 530 ($6.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 625 ($8.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53.

About Wynnstay Properties

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. Wynnstay Properties Plc was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

