X-CASH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,555.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $31,555.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00052716 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 51,403,025,556 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.