Xchange Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00 (XCG)

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Xchange has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Xchange has a market cap of $954.00 and $6.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,775.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.93 or 0.02247798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.11 or 0.04549341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00748950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00852504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00120349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00706965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Xchange Coin Profile

Xchange (XCG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG. The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xchange’s official website is xcgtech.com.

Buying and Selling Xchange

Xchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

