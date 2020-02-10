Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Xencor in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XNCR. Leerink Swann cut their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.24.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.39. Xencor has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at $339,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016 in the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

