Xencor Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Xencor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.24.

XNCR opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.92. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $2,107,848.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

