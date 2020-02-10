Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,486 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Xerox worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 45.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 20.1% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 132,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 22,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.81. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.