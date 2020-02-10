Xylem Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Xylem in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Xylem stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $790,920 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

