Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $790,920. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.94. 17,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,521. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.59. Xylem has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

