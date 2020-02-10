Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,484,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $215,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.33. 8,096,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,221,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

