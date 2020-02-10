YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Cap Hits $1.67 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $1.67 million and $125,825.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.