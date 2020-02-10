YOU COIN (YOU) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $16.22 million and $9.49 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.88 or 0.03574386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00248621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00134378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,802,760 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

