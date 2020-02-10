Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 236,330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $102.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

