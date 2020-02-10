Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. William Blair began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. August Capital Management V L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $294,231,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,892,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,641,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $3.42 on Monday, reaching $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 613,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,578. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

