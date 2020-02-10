Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.83 Million

Analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) will announce $581.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $577.78 million and the highest is $585.88 million. Hospitality Properties Trust reported sales of $550.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

SVC opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

