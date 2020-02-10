Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iamgold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Iamgold posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iamgold will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iamgold.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

IAG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.89. 3,489,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561,033. Iamgold has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iamgold by 1,484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 463,934 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Iamgold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,141,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Iamgold by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914,882 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

