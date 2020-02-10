Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will post sales of $37.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.67 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $32.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $142.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.63 million to $144.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $161.01 million, with estimates ranging from $146.14 million to $190.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $502,175,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in LTC Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.