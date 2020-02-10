Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.02 Million

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will post sales of $37.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.67 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $32.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $142.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.63 million to $144.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $161.01 million, with estimates ranging from $146.14 million to $190.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LTC Properties.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $502,175,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in LTC Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply