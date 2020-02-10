Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.25 Million

Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce $5.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $2.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $3.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

In other news, Director Bryan Giraudo bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suneel Gupta bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 389,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,797.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,175 shares of company stock valued at $205,493. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

PTGX stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

