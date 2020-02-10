Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 434,419 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $5,174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $4,295,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RC stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $16.31. 216,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,117. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $851.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.