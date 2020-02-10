Zacks: Analysts Anticipate REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 631.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDHL. ValuEngine upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

RDHL traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.94. 207,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.22. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

