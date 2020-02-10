Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

INN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 594.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 133,699 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $2,418,000.

INN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 397,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

