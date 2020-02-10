Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $560,000.00

Equities analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) will announce $560,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $610,000.00. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will report full-year sales of $6.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 million to $7.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLC. Zacks Investment Research cut TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:TLC opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

