Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.64. Westrock posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

WRK opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

