Zacks: Analysts Expect Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Boise Cascade reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 182.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $310,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,645.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $254,267.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,786.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,219,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 133,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 122,687 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.43. 162,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -233.92 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

