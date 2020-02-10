Zacks: Analysts Expect Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forty Seven’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.61). Forty Seven posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forty Seven will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forty Seven.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTSV. Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Shares of FTSV traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 241,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,515. Forty Seven has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 3.59.

In other news, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,196,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221,400 shares in the company, valued at $12,531,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,400 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

