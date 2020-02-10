Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Gladstone Land posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LAND. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

LAND traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.56. 59,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,410. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $281.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 68.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.