Zacks: Analysts Expect Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) will post sales of $34.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Middlesex Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.30 million. Middlesex Water reported sales of $33.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will report full-year sales of $139.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $144.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.24 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $152.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Middlesex Water.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.25. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Middlesex Water by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

